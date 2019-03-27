Sunset Overlook dealt another blow

Sunset Overlook’s bid to be rezoned in Columbia took another hit Monday night.

The Columbia Committee of the Whole voted 7-1 against recommending its rezoning.

As during a public hearing two weeks ago, residents spoke both for and against the matter in similar numbers.

Those arguing for rezoning said it should be granted for reasons including the city gave Sunset Overlook bad advice, Sunset Overlook has a positive impact on the city, the business is being treated unfairly and the majority of people want it.

Those against rezoning Sunset Overlook said, among other things, the establishment has violated laws that include hosting live music outdoors, the owners misrepresented their plans to the city and the location of Sunset Overlook does not lend itself to more commercial zoning.

Read more in the March 27, 2019, issue.

