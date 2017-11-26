Sunday shed fire south of Waterloo
By Republic-Times
on November 26, 2017 at 3:32 pm
Waterloo Fire Department personnel work the scene of a shed fire Sunday afternoon south of Waterloo. (Alan Dooley photo)
The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 1:15 p.m. Sunday to a shed fire at 5906 State Route 3 south of Waterloo.
The shed was completely destroyed by flames, but firefighters were able to prevent a nearby garage from catching on fire. WFD personnel also concentrated water efforts on a nearby propane tank to prevent it from possible explosion.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters completed their assignment shortly after 2 p.m.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.