Sunday shed fire south of Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department responded about 1:15 p.m. Sunday to a shed fire at 5906 State Route 3 south of Waterloo.

The shed was completely destroyed by flames, but firefighters were able to prevent a nearby garage from catching on fire. WFD personnel also concentrated water efforts on a nearby propane tank to prevent it from possible explosion.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters completed their assignment shortly after 2 p.m.