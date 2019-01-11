 Sunday shed fire in Valmeyer - Republic-Times | News

Sunday shed fire in Valmeyer

By on January 13, 2019 at 2:45 pm

Kermit Constantine photo

A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed a shed at 402 Cedar Bluff Drive in Valmeyer.

A neighbor discovered the fire at about 2 p.m.

Valmeyer Fire Department, assisted by Waterloo and Maeystown fire departments, responded along with Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, to extinguish the fire before it could spread to nearby trees and structures, and to shut down Cedar Bluff between Harrisonville Drive and Hunter’s Ridge Drive.

The occupant of 402 Cedar Bluff said he had a heat lamp inside the shed to keep his dogs warm; the dogs were not injured in the fire.

 

