Sunday night injury crash in Columbia

By on September 11, 2018 at 12:19 pm

Emergency personnel responded about 10:20 p.m. Sunday to a two-car crash with injury on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive in Columbia.

Police said a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Steven Hannaford, 39, of Swansea, was turning left onto northbound Route 3 from West Park Drive when it was struck by a 2010 Chevy Aveo driven by Matthew Lockhart, 27, of Oakdale, which was traveling north on Route 3.

Hannaford was cited for failure to yield-turning left. Lockhart was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in St. Louis County for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

