Sunday night crash in Columbia

Columbia police, fire and EMS personnel responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with possible injury on Bluff Road at DD Road. There was minor road blockage as a result of the crash.

Corey Saathoff Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.