Sunday house fire west of Waterloo

The Waterloo and Valmeyer fire departments responded shortly after 4:20 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire at 3582 State Route 156 between Trout Camp Road and Old Orchard Lane west of Waterloo.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the house upon firefighter arrival. The fire was contained within a short amount of time with no visible damage to the exterior. The home sustained heavy smoke damage inside, however. The fire was called in by a passing motorist.

The residence is owned by Joe and Lisa Moore, who were not home at the time of the incident. Their pet dog, a boxer, was rescued from the heavy smoke by a firefighter who freed her from a latched crate inside.