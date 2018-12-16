Sunday crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road in Columbia. Injuries were believed to be minor in nature. Initial reports are that three vehicles were involved, with two towed from the scene.

