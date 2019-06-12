Sun Basket leaving Valmeyer

Sun Basket, the meal kit delivery service located at Rock City in Valmeyer, announced last week that it will be closing that location Aug. 7.

According to multiple employees, the company informed its workforce on Thursday.

Its closing was later confirmed by Valmeyer Village Administrator Dennis Knobloch and Joe Koppeis, developer of Rock City.

The company said it was closing the Valmeyer location to maintain profitability in an increasingly competitive industry.

“The $1 trillion food market is going through a period of tremendous disruption and consolidation,” Sun Basket CEO Adam Zbar said. “We are moving to gain greater market share by innovating within our healthy food offering and are launching new products this summer. While Sun Basket already has the best unit economics in the space, in this environment, we believe that the key to success is creating a sustainable, highly profitable growth model.”

The decision comes after Sun Basket added 200,000 square feet to its East Coast facility in New Jersey. It also has an operation in San Jose, Calif.

Sun Basket will be relocating its Valmeyer work to its other facilities. The company estimates it will still be able to serve 97 percent of the country…

Read more in this week’s issue. To subscribe, click here.