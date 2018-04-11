Stumpf’s legacy aids seniors

After three decades of providing healthy meals and a place for senior citizens to occupy their time, Columbia senior center director Pat Stumpf knew it was time to retire.

But one key piece of the puzzle was missing for the dozens of seniors who utilized the center’s services each week. With the city of Columbia looking to take over the space inside City Hall the center utilized in the last six years, the seniors would need a new place to call home.

“Our last day at City Hall was Sept. 30 and I still didn’t know where we were going to go. (Fr. Carl Scherrer, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church pastor) called and said, ‘Guess what? You can move in here,’” she said.

Stumpf, 68, had reached out to Scherrer shortly before that, ensuring the senior center could continue as it had for years. The seniors now meet inside the new church at 411 Palmer Road.

“They’re so supportive here. It’s a really good place to be,” she said of the new location, adding, “This is a space where we can grow. We’ve got a whole room here. It’s really nice.”

In her 31 years as director, Stumpf faced some adversity as she steadfastly advocated for seniors. The senior center opened in 1977 at St. Paul United Church of Christ Columbia and has moved a total of 10 times since inception.

Stumpf has been there for a total of seven moves, including the most recent one. Some of the moves were because the entities leasing space to the center would end up growing and needing to use that space…>>>

