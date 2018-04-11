Students enjoy sights and sounds of Broadway

A total of 17 local students were given the opportunity of a lifetime when they traveled in March to New York City for a Broadway student summit.

Initiated by the Actors’ Attic in Columbia, the four-day trip involved students from Gibault, Columbia and Valmeyer high schools. The summit spanned two days while the rest of the trip involved excursions in the city.

MaryBeth Babcock, director of the Actors’ Attic, served as trip chaperone and said students learned from a number of Broadway professionals. Students attended a total of six different workshops led by these professionals.

“Students in the Midwest very rarely have access to people who are currently working in the entertainment industry,” she explained.

Gibault student Isabella Garcia said the professionals provided helpful insights into the world of acting. Finishing out her senior year, Garcia will be attending the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles for a degree in acting.

“It was really similar in structure to the acting camp I went to over the summer. They taught a lot of similar ideas liking being in the moment and speaking in a way that is true to your character,” she shared.

Of the different workshops, Valmeyer High School student Maddie Roever said she enjoyed learning new steps in the dance class taught by "Hamilton" cast member Brandon Hudson, a native of Pekin…

