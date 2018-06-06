Student’s clothing brand aims to combat bullying

At the beginning of his ninth grade year, current Valmeyer High School senior Mason Williams had an experience that altered his life.

He had a group of friends he always sat with during lunch, but that year they made new friends. They kicked Williams off the table, resulting in him sitting alone the rest of the school year.

That experience, combined with other instances of bullying in his childhood, led Williams to create X to the Fourth as part of the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program at VHS during his junior year.

CEO is a program dedicated to providing entrepreneurial leadership opportunities to students. It allows schools to partner with local businesses to create project-based experiences for students by providing funding, expertise, meeting space, business tours and one-on-one mentoring.

X to the Fourth is a clothing brand designed to raise awareness about bullying and help bring people together against it.

“I believe in power in numbers,” Williams said. “So the more people who are against bullying or who are aware of bullying can help stop that by overcoming the bully together.”

Williams, 17, created the name and logo for the program while talking to one of his teachers at VHS.

“Me and my teacher were discussing what my business should be,” he explained. “He was like ‘The logo should be your name or something.’ It took me like two seconds to figure out my logo, which is four Xs. So I came up with X to the Fourth.”

Although the logo originally was meant to just look interesting, Williams said he realized it had deeper meaning.

Read the rest of this article in the June 6, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.