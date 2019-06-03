Structure fire in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on June 3, 2019 at 5:44 pm
The Columbia Fire Department responded about 5:40 p.m. Monday to reports of a structure fire at 941 N. Main Street.
Initial reports said there was heavy fire and smoke.
The Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments were paged to help with their tankers and manpower.
The fire was reported knocked down shortly after the call went out. No one was home at the time of the fire.
