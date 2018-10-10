Structural issues may slow Annex remodel

What started as a special meeting Tuesday morning to ask building occupants what remodeling work is required at the Monroe County Annex added a new focus quickly, as a discussion of structural problems emerged.

The work comes as the Monroe County Health Department prepares to move out of the Annex, located at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo, into a larger space at 1312 Jamie Lane on the north end of Waterloo.

Health department director John Wagner told Monroe County Board members and other meeting attendees he expects to be out of the Annex and into the new location by Jan. 1, which is a month later than originally planned.

The Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education is expected to move from its current building at 107 E. Mill Street in Waterloo into the area being vacated by the health department at the Annex, gaining floor space and more individual offices.

The University of Illinois Extension office will remain in its present space inside the Annex, as will Monroe County EMS.

The Monroe County Annex was placed in service in August 1997, according to maintenance supervisor Brian Hooten. Most of it has remained largely as it was built.

As department heads of the offices remaining in or moving to the Annex began to list remodeling needs, they also noted problems that point to structural issues that will have to be addressed.

Problems include uneven floors that have cracked due to slab settling, cracks in walls through which outside air flows freely and doors that no longer close well due to foundation settling.

In addition, the back wall may be structurally tilted…>>>

