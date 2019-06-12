startUP grads building businesses

Brandon Hall

Preston Oberkfell

Bryce Vogt

Jeremy Zeidler

In addition to Entrepreneur of the Year Jacob O’Connor, four Monroe County startUP graduates are continuing their business ventures now that the class is completed.

The students, who come from three different schools, have ideas ranging from food delivery to a technology-infused dog toy.

Columbia High School junior Brandon Hall falls somewhere in the middle of that spectrum.

The 17-year-old is pursuing an idea for a company called Think Right Think Bright, which will help children with learning disabilities…

Experience also helped Gibault Catholic High School graduate Preston Oberkfell create a business called Lockdown Sports, which is a website that provides parents and players information about select baseball teams…

Bryce Vogt is another CHS student who plays to continue his business.

The 17-year-old CHS graduate is the founder of GrubGo, a company that delivers carryout food in Columbia…

Jeremy Zeidler has perhaps the most unconventional of the startUP graduates’ business ideas.

He is making a dog toy the user controls via an app on their phone…

