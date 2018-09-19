Spring election process begins

The critical November elections are just around the corner, but the equally important April 2019 municipal elections are not far behind.

The spring election season officially began Tuesday as candidates could officially begin circulating petitions for signatures. Each candidate must collect a certain number of signatures to appear on the April ballot.

There are numerous positions open in Monroe County.

In Waterloo, the mayor, city clerk and city treasurer positions are opening. Aldermanic positions in wards 1-4, park district commissioner positions, library district trustee roles and four school board spots are also up for grabs.

In Columbia, city council positions in wards 1-4 and three Columbia School Board seats will be up for election.

Valmeyer will see elections for village trustees, library district trustee and four board of education seats.

Fults will have elections for village president, clerk and trustees.

Maeystown residents will also elect a village president and trustees.

Hecker citizens will vote for village trustees…>>>

