SPPCS Volleyball | Team of the Week
By Republic-Times
on March 1, 2019 at 3:34 pm
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School junior high volleyball team coached by Carrie Phelps.
The Lady Falcons won the Collinsville Tournament over the weekend and are currently 10-4 on the season.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Hadley Schneider, Isabella Purcell, Megan Jung, Rachel Bradley and Noelle Willson; back row: Lucy Range, Kate Kreps, Emma Day, Abby Grohmann and Mia Miller.
