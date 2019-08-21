Songs4Soldiers blasts ahead

For the last two years, the Songs4Soldiers benefit concert in Columbia has brought national acts to Monroe County.

In 2017, rock legend Bret Michaels headlined the show, while country artists Diamond Rio and Granger Smith fulfilled that role in 2018.

Both years were successful for the nonprofit, which raises money for combat veterans.

So, founder and veteran Dustin Row of Columbia decided to get the best of both worlds for this year’s fundraiser. Rising country star Jordan Davis and ‘80s rock band 38 Special will perform Friday and Saturday night, respectively…

