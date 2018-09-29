Songs4Soldiers benefit concert is Oct. 5-6

Popular country music acts Granger Smith and Diamond Rio are co-headlining the sixth annual Songs4Soldiers benefit concert, which takes place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5-6 at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park in Columbia.

Songs4Soldiers is a not-for-profit organization founded by local resident Dustin Row that helps combat veterans with daily struggles and needs. Songs4Soldiers has spent nearly $450,000 on more than 350 combat veterans and their families.

“The two-night show is by far our biggest fundraiser each year,” said Row, himself a combat veteran.

Last year, Poison frontman Bret Michaels headlined Songs4Soldiers with a large crowd on hand.

For tickets to this year’s concert or information about the organization, visit S4SSTL.org.

There is free admission both nights for all military veterans who provide proof of military service.

Granger Smith and Diamond Rio will perform Friday, Oct. 5, with gates opening at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $30 in advance or $35 day of show. Opening acts are Elliott Pearson and Clusterpluck.

The music lineup on Saturday, Oct. 6, includes popular cover bands Superjam, PettyCash Junction, Kim Massie, Whiskey Dixon, Dazed n Confused STL and Dave Glover Band, plus Steve Ewing of The Urge. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 in advance or $15 day of show, with kids under 12 admitted for free.