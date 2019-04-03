Soccer teams kicking ahead

The Columbia High School girls soccer team finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten over the weekend, but the Eagles are still flying high at 11-1 overall.
Meanwhile, Waterloo and Gibault are also rounding into form as the soccer season progresses.
The Eagles bounced back from their first loss on Saturday with a 10-0 blasting of Mater Dei on Monday. Haley Glover recorded a hat trick in the win and Lauren Roderick added two goals and an assist. On Tuesday, Fae Harrell and Sophia Bonaldi recorded two goals and an assist each in an 8-0 blasting of Breese Central.
Waterloo (6-3-2) took down Freeburg on Monday, 5-1. Freshman scoring sensation Payton Richter continued her superb spring with two goals. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs fell in a fierce clash with Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad, 2-1 in penalty kicks. Ali Scace scored for Waterloo.
Gibault (5-3-1) won 2-0 over St. Pius on Tuesday. Hannah Stearns scored both goals for the Hawks, who host Mater Dei on Thursday.
