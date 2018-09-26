Soccer teams keep kicking

The Columbia, Gibault and Waterloo soccer squads have kept pretty busy schedules of late, preparing for a postseason that looms ahead in just a couple of weeks.

Playing its third rivalry match of the season, the two previous being against Gibault, Columbia edged Waterloo last Wednesday at Waterloo High School, 1-0.

The game was scoreless at halftime with pretty even play between the cross-county rivals. In the second half, Drew Shaffer somehow found the net for the Eagles on an assist from Micah Peters.

Sam Ward made five saves for the Bulldogs.

Columbia preceded its win over Waterloo with an 8-0 victory over Salem. Alex Barton, Karson Bridges and Brad Meyer scored two goals each in that win.

The Eagles (13-1-3) recorded 0-0 ties against Mattoon and Chatham-Glenwood over the weekend in the Titan Invitational at Chatham-Glenwood High School.

Columbia began CYC Tourney play Monday with a 1-0 win over Liberty (Wentzville). Barton scored a first half goal and goalkeeper Alec Venhaus made nine saves to preserve the shutout…>>>

