Soccer season reaches second half

Haley Glover

Local high school girls soccer teams have reached the midway point of the regular season as the focus shifts to building momentum for the playoffs.

Columbia (12-1) picked up two more wins last week, defeating Breese Central, 8-0, last Tuesday and Wesclin, 4-0, on Thursday.

Sophia Bonaldi and Fae Harrell each recorded two goals and an assist in the win over Central. Reagan Mauch, Kennedy Jones, Chloe Graff and Haley Glover each scored against Wesclin.

The Eagles, who have outscored opponents to the tune of 48-4 this season, host Granite City on Thursday, play at O’Fallon on Saturday and host Oakville on Monday.

Glover leads the Eagles in scoring with 13 goals and four assists, followed by Graff with 10 goals and five assists…

