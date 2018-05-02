Smooth sailing for bass fishing brothers

The Wagner brothers have accomplished a lot. They both graduated from Waterloo High School and were accepted into the College of Engineering at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The elder, Kyle, was a member of the WHS bass fishing team and finished third in the state in 2012.

Jake fished throughout his time at WHS, as well.

There was one major accomplishment remaining, and it looked like time might be running out. But don’t count out these hard-working brothers.

“It was Kyle’s dream to get to Nationals with his brother and he managed to qualify two weeks prior to graduation,” said their mother, Julie Wagner.

Kyle will graduate from SIUC on May 12; Jake is a junior at the university.

“We are really excited to be heading to Nationals together,” Kyle said. “It has always been a dream of ours to go to the Yeti FLW National championship together.”

The National Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship, to be exact, will be held in 2019…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the May 2, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.