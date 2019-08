By James Moss on August 21, 2019 at 11:48 am

New Waterloo High School Director of Bands Zach Smith knows he has big shoes to fill.

Smith is taking over for Michael Mullins, who worked in the school for 34 years before retiring and is beloved by many.

Smith can now also be counted as one of those admirers, as he said Mullins has been instrumental in helping him take over the role…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.