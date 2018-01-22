Single-vehicle crash on Bluff Road
By Sean McGowan
on January 23, 2018 at 5:46 pm
Monroe County Sheriff and EMS, and Waterloo fire responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bluff Road at Hanover Road between Valmeyer and Columbia just after 4:30 p.m. A blue Nissan Altima had gone off into a ditch on the side of Bluff Road. It is not known at this time if the driver was transported for injuries.
Pictured is the blue Nissan Altima that went off the road at Bluff Road at Hanover Road. (Sean McGowan photo)
