Severe weather expected Tuesday

Monroe County continues to be under hazardous weather watches as severe weather moves through the area in the first of two waves expected Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook early Tuesday ahead of severe weather expected to hit the area in two waves, the first beginning at about 3 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“Everyone is under the risk of severe weather this afternoon,” according to a NWS meteorologist speaking on a conference call with local emergency management agency and media representatives.

The first weather event enter southwestern and central Missouri at about 3 p.m. and will race to the northeast and into southwestern Illinois at 50 to 60 miles per hour, moving along and south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. It will carry with it the threat of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, including strong, long track tornadoes.

“The environment is very ripe for them to occur,” according to the NWS.

This phase will last until about 8 p.m. As of 7 p.m., Monroe County seems to have made it through relatively unscathed. There was quarter-sized hail reported in the Fults area and several severe thunderstorm warning issued, but the anticipated damage from high winds and hail was minimal.

But the threat is far from over.

The second weather event of the day will begin at 8 p.m., ahead of a cold front entering the area. The main threat associated with it is damaging winds, although hail and tornadoes are also a possibility. And because it is expected to arrive overnight, the possibility of injuries and deaths to occur is higher as people may be sleeping when the severe weather hits.

Keep weather radios nearby this evening and establish as plan of action in the event of severe weather.

During high winds, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, the best course of action is to go inside a sturdy building and move to an interior room or basement. Residents of mobile homes should move to sturdier buildings before the severe weather arrives. Drivers should move their vehicles to areas less likely to be affected by falling trees or power lines and to shelter in their vehicles by crouching down and covering their heads, or exiting their vehicles to take cover in a low-lying area like a ravine or ditch. At schools or workplaces, take shelter away from windows and avoid large, open rooms like cafeterias and gymnasiums.