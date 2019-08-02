Serious injury crash on I-255 near Dupo

Dupo fire and EMS personnel responded with assistance from the Cahokia, Prairie du Pont and Columbia fire departments about 4 a.m. Saturday following a head-on collision on I-255 northbound at milepost 10 with serious injuries.

A wrong-way driver was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital following the crash.

Illinois State Police said an SUV was driving the wrong way on the I-255 exit ramp when a box truck swerved to avoid the SUV but could not avoid a collision.

The driver of the SUV required extrication at the scene.

No other information was available at this time.