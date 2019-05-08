Semi vs. tractor crash south of Waterloo

No injuries were reported following a crash involving a John Deere tractor and a semi tractor-trailer about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 3 at LL Road south of Waterloo.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department responded to the crash, which resulted in lane blockage. Firefighters assisted with traffic control.
Illinois State Police was contacted to handle the crash report.
