 Self-inflicted death in Burksville Station

Self-inflicted death in Burksville Station

By on July 19, 2019 at 11:48 am

A Missouri woman died late Tuesday afternoon in Burksville Station.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 5400 block of KK Road south of Waterloo shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a woman hanging from a tree in the front yard.

The Monroe County Coroner’s office was requested and the woman, identified as Jennifer L. Pryor, 45, of Desoto, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

There is no foul play suspected in this case, Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said.

