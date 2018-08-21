Search for woman seen wandering near I-255

A Columbia Fire Department drone was dispatched just after 1 p.m. Tuesday to assist police in a search for a barefoot woman reported wandering in the area of I-255 and the Fish Lake overpass.

Several passing motorists called 911 to alert Columbia police that a woman aged in her 20s with no shoes ran across the interstate and into a wooded area. When police were unable to locate her, they requested CFD launch its drone.

Authorities called off the search at about 2:35 p.m., with no sign of the woman. At about 4 p.m., a person at J.B. Golf Tee, 2400 Ramsey Road, called to report a woman wandering around on the property. Police said the woman, a 32-year-old from Missouri, is believed to be the same person they were looking for earlier.

She was transported to a St. Louis hospital for evaluation.