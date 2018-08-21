 Search for woman seen wandering near I-255 - Republic-Times | News

Search for woman seen wandering near I-255

By on August 21, 2018 at 1:17 pm

A Columbia Fire Department drone was dispatched just after 1 p.m. Tuesday to assist police in a search for a barefoot woman reported wandering in the area of I-255 and the Fish Lake overpass.

Several passing motorists called 911 to alert Columbia police that a woman aged in her 20s with no shoes ran across the interstate and into a wooded area. When police were unable to locate her, they requested CFD launch its drone.

“Yep, saw her. She looked like she was was in nightwear, barefoot and no make-up. She looked distraught,” Erica Avellone commented on Facebook in response to our initial posting of the news.

Authorities called off the search at about 2:35 p.m., with no sign of the woman. At about 4 p.m., a person at J.B. Golf Tee, 2400 Ramsey Road, called to report a woman wandering around on the property. Police said the woman, a 32-year-old from Missouri, is believed to be the same person they were looking for earlier.

She was transported to a St. Louis hospital for evaluation.

 

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.