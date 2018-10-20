Schwartz, Waterloo girls run to regional title

Led by defending state champion Jenna Schwartz, the Waterloo High School girls cross country team won Saturday’s Class 2A Triad Regional to advance to the sectional round.

Schwartz posted a time of 18:12.30 to win the race. She won her third straight Mississippi Valley Conference meet earlier this month, but the team finished second to Highland. Waterloo edged Highland by 10 points on Saturday to win the regional title.

Other top finishers for the Waterloo girls were Sydney Haddick in fourth place and Colleen Sliment in eighth place.

In the boys race at the Triad Regional, both the Waterloo and Columbia boys squads qualified for the sectional with fifth and sixth place team finishes, respectively.

Eli Ward led the Bulldogs with a third place finish of 16:29, followed by teammate Jackson McAlister in 13th place. Columbia was led by Ethan Sturm, who placed seventh.

The Waterloo girls and Columbia boys squads each ran at the state meet last year.

In the Class 1A Freeburg Regional, Gibault’s Brooke Biffar advanced to the sectional with a second place overall finish. Her time was 19:36. Dupo freshman Sarah Vanover also qualified for the sectional with a 25th place finish. Biffar ran at the state meet last year as a freshman.

In the boys race at Freeburg, Gibault’s Liam Brauer qualified for the sectional with a 10th place finish.