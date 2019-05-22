 Schwartz ends WHS career as all-stater - Republic-Times | News

Schwartz ends WHS career as all-stater

By on May 22, 2019 at 1:30 pm
Jenna Schwartz

Waterloo High School track and cross country legend Jenna Schwartz completed her illustrious prep career with an eighth place finish in the 3,200 meter run at Saturday’s IHSA state track meet in Charleston. 

The former state champion, who will next run at Mizzou, ran a time of 11:42.13 to earn all-state honors once again.

Schwartz repeated as the sectional champion in the 3,200 meter run earlier this month with a time of 11:23.37. She ran a time of 11:01.86 in winning the event at last year’s state meet.

“Jenna will be remembered as one of the greatest WHS athletes of all time with state championships in cross country and track,” Waterloo athletic director Mitch North said…

