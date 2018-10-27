Schwartz again leads WHS girls runners to state

Senior Jenna Schwartz led the Waterloo High School girls cross country team to a second place team finish at the Class 2A Decatur Sectional on Saturday, qualifying for next week’s state meet in Peoria.

Schwartz won the sectional with a time of 17:24.08. She won last week’s regional meet and the Mississippi Valley Conference meet before that. Schwartz will attempt to win a second straight state title next Saturday.

Other top runners for the Bulldogs in Decatur were Sydney Haddick in 15th place and Ella King in 20th place.

In the boys race, Waterloo’s Eli Ward advanced to state as an individual with a sixth place finish time of 15:30.

At the Class 1A Benton Sectional, Gibault sophomore Brooke Biffar qualified for her second straight state meet with a seventh place finish at 18:51.

The Class 1A and 2A state cross country meets take place next Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.