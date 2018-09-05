School enrollment totals vary

School is back in session and enrollment is mixed across the area as some schools and districts have seen increases, while others have experienced decreases.

Waterloo

There are 2,714 students in the Waterloo school district, an increase of 61 students from the end of the 2017-18 school year.

That breaks down to 428 pupils at Zahnow Elementary School; 368 at Rogers Elementary School; 432 at Gardner Elementary School; 636 at Waterloo Junior High School; and 850 at Waterloo High School.

“We are seeing increasing enrollment in our elementary buildings,” Waterloo superintendent Brian Charron said. “We suspect gradual growth may be consistent in the future and are beginning discussions on long-term solutions in case we reach capacity in our current facilities.”

The district also hired 17 new teachers over the summer…>>>

Read about how Columbia, Dupo, Gibault, Valmeyer and Waterloo enrollment numbers stack up against each other in the September 5, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers around Monroe County and across the country who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed from any electronic device anywhere for just $25 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.

You can also pick up a copy of this week’s edition at any of these locations.