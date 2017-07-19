School board talks tennis courts, teachers contract

After years of weighing repair options, cost variations and public input, the Waterloo School Board said Monday night it may have found a solution for keeping the former Waterloo High School tennis courts open.

The board also approved a three-year contract with its teachers.

The approval of nearly $47,000 in work for the four tennis courts located at the corner of Hamacher and Rogers streets was OK’d by board members. The scope of repairs includes resealing cracks, repainting and restriping at each of the four courts, as well as using an experimental enhanced crack repair fabric on only two of the courts.

Waterloo school superintendent Brian Charron said the enhanced fabric has been used at other courts and can hold for four or more years. In using the fabric on only two courts, the board is seeing if it can serve as a longer duration option for repair, he said.

“It’s our current best option for testing out a repair system and making the courts usable again. Fully replacing the (courts’ surfaces) may still be required at a future date,” Charron said. “I am hopeful that this gives the courts another three to five years.”

Charron said he is hopeful the work at the tennis courts will be completed some time in September. Tentatively, the board will see how the fabric holds over the next two years before making a decision on whether to do the same work on the other two courts.

The school district had decided this spring to close the tennis courts to the public due to safety concerns until a decision could be made on their future…>>>

