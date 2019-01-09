School board candidates remain on ballot

All four candidates for the Columbia School Board who faced objections will remain on the ballot for the April election following a Friday hearing before the County Electoral Board.

Cresita Morr, also a school board candidate, filed objections against Scott Middelkamp, Ted Schrader, Phillip Taylor and Jeremy Donald.

The board, which was comprised of Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean, State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann and Circuit Clerk Lisa Fallon, voted to sustain objections to three names on Middelkamp’s nominating petition sheets and 22 names from Schrader’s nominating petition sheets.

That left those candidates with 55 and 52 signatures, respectively. The minimum number of signatures required to run is 50.

It also overruled a number of other objections.

The board heard Middelkamp’s case first…>>>

