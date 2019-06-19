Schimpf reviews historic session

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) recently took stock of the historic legislative session that concluded in Springfield on June 2.

In a session that saw the General Assembly raise the minimum wage, OK a constitutional amendment, legalize recreational marijuana and approve a capital plan, among other monumental measures, Schimpf also had some successes.

Those included passing bills that allowed Illinois to recognize out-of-state realtor and nursing licenses for spouses of military members, exempted the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta from certain gun control measures and extended youth hunting.

“Youth and apprentice hunting programs have proven to increase participation and help grow the next generation of hunters,” Schimpf said of that last law. “A strong field of hunters is essential for maintaining the state deer herd at appropriate levels and is a major economic engine for Illinois.”

Schimpf also helped pass resolutions that should make it easier for college students to transfer credits between institutions and extended the deadline for the Southwest Illinois Connector Task Force to complete its work.

The task force is studying the cost, feasibility, economic impact, funding options and environmental impact of a four-lane highway from Waterloo to Murphysboro.

Schimpf worked with new state Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville) on both the youth hunting and task force legislation.

Although Schimpf was able to get those measures passed, he had several bills that did not pass.

One such piece of legislation would have made it easier for the Kaskaskia Regional Port District to compete for more grants.

It passed the Senate but stalled in the House.

“I think that was something hat, had (former state representative) Jerry (Costello II) not resigned, he would have been able to get through,” Schimpf noted. “I’ll make another run at that…”

