Schimpf ready to serve 58th district

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) took the oath of office last Wednesday in Springfield with a spirit of readiness and enthusiasm to serve the 58th district.

“It is my honor to have been entrusted with the awesome responsibility of representing 220,000 citizens of the 58th Senate District,” Schimpf, 45, said in a statement. “I will work hard every day for all of my constituents and I promise to always tell the truth.

“I am fully prepared to hit the ground running and look forward to helping make Illinois a better place to live and raise our families.”

Schimpf takes the place of retired State Sen. David Luechtefeld (R-Okawville), who represented the 58th district for 22 years. Luechtefeld endorsed Schimpf as his replacement…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the January 18 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.