Schimpf lists legislative priorities

State Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-Waterloo) has announced his goals and priorities for the spring legislative session that starts Jan. 29.

Schimpf has divided his priorities into two categories, with one focused on government reform and one focused on topics that hit closer to home for people in the 58th State Senate District he represents.

“I believe these ideas can attract bipartisan support and I look forward to making the case for them to my fellow General Assembly members,” Schimpf said. “These certainly won’t be the only bills I file this spring, but they represent a strong starting point for restoring trust in government, encouraging regional economic growth and protecting the people of Southern Illinois.”

Schimpf has five local goals for the 2019 legislative session.

Perhaps most germane for Monroe County residents, Schimpf plans to advocate for legislation that will allow the Kaskaskia Regional Port District to compete for more grants

