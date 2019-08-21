Schilling joins 4-H Hall of Fame

Pictured, from left, Illinois 4-H Foundation Executive Director Angie Barnard presents Dorothy Schilling with a medal commemorating her induction into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fair.

Dorothy Schilling was recently inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

Schilling, a longtime Fults resident, was given the honor Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.

Illinois 4-H Hall of Famers must “have a track record of exemplary service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement,” according to nomination requirements of the Illinois 4-H Foundation.

Schilling has served as co-leader of the Maeystown 4-H Clovers club for over 20 years, helping with club meetings, fundraisers, club outings and more…

