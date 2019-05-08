Saturday injury crash near YMCA

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon on Route 3 at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA.
Police said a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Anne M. Candler, 67, of Fults, was traveling north on Route 3 when it struck a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Nancy K. Roy, 80, of Waterloo, which was attempting to turn left onto southbound Route 3 from EE Road.
Both women were transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County by Columbia EMS.
Lucille Brandt (nee Dintelmann), 98, of Waterloo, died May 8,...
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that I-255 between...
The U.S. Coast Guard closed the Mississippi River near St....
The high school softball season is switching into playoff mode...
The high school baseball season has entered its seventh-inning stretch...
The Waterloo City Council on Monday night swore in the...
After more than five years of hard work, Clifftop is...
Copyright © 2018 Republic Times, LLC.