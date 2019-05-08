 Saturday injury crash near YMCA - Republic-Times | News

Saturday injury crash near YMCA

By on May 6, 2019 at 11:51 am

Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon on Route 3 at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA.

Police said a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Anne M. Candler, 67, of Fults, was traveling north on Route 3 when it struck a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by Nancy K. Roy, 80, of Waterloo, which was attempting to turn left onto southbound Route 3 from EE Road.

Both women were transported to Mercy South in St. Louis County by Columbia EMS.

Republic-Times

