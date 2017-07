The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Sam Wahlig of the Fairview Heights Redbirds from the Mon-Clair League.

The New Athens native, a graduate of Althoff Catholic High School, won tourney MVP honors at this year’s Valmeyer Midsummer Classic, going 6-for-12 at the plate for the tourney champs with six RBIs and four runs scored.

Sam is the son of Mon-Clair League Hall of Famer Jim Wahlig, who won five league batting titles and was a six-time all-star game MVP for the Waterloo Buds.