Rural King theft leads to police pursuit

Charges are pending following a retail theft at Rural King in Waterloo shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday that resulted in a successful police pursuit that ended in St. Clair County.

The suspect vehicle, a green Toyota with Illinois plates, was located by Columbia police near Route 158 and Route 3 and pursued into St. Clair County and through Millstadt. The vehicle was eventually stopped by the use of spike strips deployed in the area of Route 157 and Route 163 near Cahokia, with all occupants detained.

Police agencies assisting the Waterloo and Columbia police departments included Millstadt, Cahokia and Dupo as well as the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case and formal charges are forthcoming.