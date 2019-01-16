Ruptured gas line in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on January 17, 2019 at 2:56 pm
Pictured is the scene of Thursday’s gas line rupture in Columbia.
(Andrea Saathoff photo)
The Columbia Fire Department responded about 2:50 p.m. Thursday to the report of a ruptured gas line in the 400 block of Columbia Avenue. A strong odor of gas could be detected in the area of the rupture.
An Ameren crew was requested to the scene. Ameren arrived on scene shortly after 3:15 p.m.
