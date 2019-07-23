Ruemker crowned fair queen; Stumpf is Little Miss

Pictured, at left, from left, are Julia Mannix, first runner-up Michaela Runge, second runner-up Skyler Barker, 2018 Monroe County Fair Queen Belle Plew, 2019 Little Miss Gabi Stumpf, 2019 Monroe County Fair Queen Alexis Ruemker, Courtney Mosbacher, Heather Albers and Emily Coleman. Ruemker also won Miss Congeniality.

For more photos of the pageant, click here.

The Monroe County Fair got off to an elegant start Sunday, as the 60th annual Monroe County Fair Queen Pageant headlined the first day of the eight-day event.

Alexis Ruemker of rural Waterloo won the queen pageant.

“I was so surprised, but I was also very excited,” the 19-year-old daughter of Clem Ruemker and Cindy Rehmer-Ruemker said. “I’m very thankful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to see all the 4-H members showing their projects and their animals.”

Ruemker, who goes by Lexi, also won Miss Congeniality.

She is a 2018 Waterloo High School graduate. She just completed her freshman year at the University of Illinois, where she is majoring in agriculture education…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.

For more photos of the pageant, click here.