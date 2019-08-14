Royal Gate in Columbia not closing, dealership says

Pictured is the Royal Gate Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM auto dealership in Columbia.

Rumors that Royal Gate Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Columbia is closing are not true, general sales manager Brent Ward said Wednesday.

Several vehicles were seen being towed from the dealership lot at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard throughout the day.

The dealership’s sales department is temporarily closed due to a facility issue that required the dealership to move some vehicles off the lot, Ward told the Republic-Times, but the parts and service departments remain open.

Ward could not say what the issue was. He also did not have an estimate as to when the sales department would reopen.

Columbia police said the action taking place at Royal Gate on Wednesday was not a police matter and that it was business issue.