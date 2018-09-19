Route 3 crash in Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway. As part of the crash, potentially live wires fell onto another vehicle, trapping the driver inside. Injuries were minor.

Ameren was called and emergency personnel closed down Route 3 to work on the crash. Main Street in Columbia was clogged from the extra traffic.

Route 3 northbound reopened about 4:43 p.m. Route 3 southbound was reopened shortly after 5 p.m., with the exception of the turn lane into McDonald’s.

Shortly after the Route 3 incident, Columbia received another call for a crash on eastbound Route 158 near Toddhall Retreat Center. Millstadt Fire was requested to respond. There were possible minor injuries.