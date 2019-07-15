Rollover crash south of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a rollover crash on LL Road just south of Sportsman Road.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael H. Buettner, 38, of Waterloo, was traveling south on LL Road when a deer entered the roadway from the west. Buettner swerved to miss the deer, resulting in the truck losing control and rolling over in a creek on the east side of the roadway.
Buettner and a 3-year-old passenger both refused medical transport.