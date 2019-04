By Republic-Times on April 23, 2019 at 6:16 pm

Pictured is the scene of the rollover crash.

Emergency personnel responded about 5:46 p.m. Tuesday night to reports of a rollover crash on Route 156 East of Waterloo.

The crash, which was just west of Goeddeltown Road, involved only a Ford truck with a camper shell. There were children in the vehicle.

Minor injuries were reported.

The Waterloo Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded to the scene. The fire department handled traffic control.