Roider waives preliminary hearing

Kyle Roider waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a brief court appearance Thursday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

Had Roider agreed to the hearing, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann would have outlined the state’s case against Roider so Judge Dennis Doyle could determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence to move forward with a trial. By declining the hearing, Roider acknowledges Doyle would likely have recommended his case for trial.

Roider is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Becker in Waterloo. Becker’s remains were located Jan. 11 in the basement of Roider’s house in the 100 block of North Church Street.

In a Jan. 14 appearance, Roider pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is represented by attorney TJ Matthes from the St. Louis law firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry. Roider remains in the custody of the Monroe County Jail.

“We look forward to presenting this case to a jury,” Matthes said following Thursday’s hearing.