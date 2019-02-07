 Roider waives preliminary hearing - Republic-Times | News

Roider waives preliminary hearing

By on February 7, 2019 at 1:13 pm

Kyle Roider

Kyle Roider waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a brief court appearance Thursday morning at the Monroe County Courthouse in Waterloo.

Had Roider agreed to the hearing, Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann would have outlined the state’s case against Roider so Judge Dennis Doyle could determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence to move forward with a trial. By declining the hearing, Roider acknowledges Doyle would likely have recommended his case for trial.

Roider is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Becker in Waterloo. Becker’s remains were located Jan. 11 in the basement of Roider’s house in the 100 block of North Church Street. 

In a Jan. 14 appearance, Roider pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is represented by attorney TJ Matthes from the St. Louis law firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry. Roider remains in the custody of the Monroe County Jail.

“We look forward to presenting this case to a jury,” Matthes said following Thursday’s hearing.

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net