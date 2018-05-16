Rohwedder ready to serve Waterloo Chamber

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce welcomed a fresh face into its executive director position this week, and she looks forward to the excitement of the new opportunity.

Roberta Rohwedder, 29, resigned after eight years as a universal banker at Midland States Bank to become the executive director. When she heard about the position being posted online, Rohwedder said she hadn’t planned on leaving the bank but was curious to find out more.

“I went to see what the job was, and I thought, ‘This sounds like what I do now. It sounds like fun.’ And I thought it would be nice to get away from the legalities of banking.”

Coming into the position, Rohwedder said she hopes to be able to use her administrative professional degree from Hickey College. She also said working for the chamber should allow for more creativity.

“I’m very excited and nervous,” she expressed. “I’m nervous because it’s new.”

Asked how she feels about following behind retired executive director Jenny Bullock, Rohwedder said she hopes to glean some insights from her about the position.

